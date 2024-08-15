Is Montana A Destination For Viewing Fall Foliage?

Much like other basic chicks, I love fall. I am originally from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, so colorful fall leaves are in my blood. As the crisp scent of autumn replaces summer's heat, nature prepares its annual masterpiece. With school bells ringing and cooler weather on the horizon, it's the perfect time to embark on a leaf-peeping adventure. Witness the breathtaking transformation of landscapes as vibrant hues paint the trees, creating an enchanting spectacle for outdoor enthusiasts.

There are incredible destinations around the country to witness the splendor of nature's tapestry. Popular destinations include the Upper Peninsula (of course), Vermont, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the Berkshires.

Color me surprised to see Montana in USA Today's Reader's Choice nominations for the best destination for fall foliage.

Yellowstone, a timeless American icon, is a masterpiece in every season. As autumn paints the park red, yellow, and orange, its grandeur reaches new heights. The hillsides transform into a peaceful work of art. With fewer crowds, visitors can immerse themselves in the tranquility of this natural wonder, creating unforgettable memories amidst nature's autumnal splendor.

Visit the USA Today website and vote for our glorious state. Let's beat out the other destinations on the list and remind the country that we are not just a summer fling.