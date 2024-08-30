What Is The Most Unique Sport In Montana?

When thinking about unique sports in Montana, things like skijoring and curling might come to mind. Sure, those are some pretty interesting ones, but are they the most unique? No, I don't think so. You have likely heard of skijoring and curling before. Have you heard of fodgeball? What about celloga?

Montana has an eccentric league that creates new sports for members to play. This quirky league is called Sportsball. In the last year, we have played a plethora of imaginative games. Sportsball's goal is to foster community and friendly competition without the toxicity that can accompany athletics.

Fodgeball is one of the more interesting concepts. The league found that flag and touch football both ended up being a bit more violent than they desired, so they came up with a solution. Rather than touching someone or removing their flag, a player throws a dodgeball at them. Want to sack the quarterback? Hit them with a dodgeball. It was one of the most fun sports I have ever played.

Inner tube water polo is more exhausting than one might think. This sport calls for participants to either sit on top or inside of an inner tube and chuck a ball to each other and into a net. A player can only hold the ball for 5 seconds at a time.

I am not sure if yoga is necessarily a sport, but it is athletic. Celloga is a yogi-led practice with live, relaxing cello music in the background. This summer, we participated in celloga in Zoo Montana's sensory garden, which was a beautiful place to zen out.

Sportsball's variation of whiffleball can get wild. They use a wheel to pick out some unique rule for each inning, from no such thing as a foul ball to no force outs.

The game is played with a Blitz ball and bat, which makes hits a little more powerful than a typical wiffleball.

After the weekly games are over, we all go to a local establishment for a free pitcher (or two).

We have more leagues planned for the next year, like modified floor hockey and wallyball. I am sure we will come up with additional sports as time goes on.