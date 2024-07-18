The Most Epic Event Venue Within Driving Distance Of Montana

Many amazing bands pass by Montana without a second glance, leaving residents to drive across state lines for a great show. It's even rare for a big-name band to perform in our neighboring states, North Dakota, Wyoming, or Idaho. So where do we go?

Well, this last weekend, we set out on a road trip to what ended up being the most incredible event venue I have ever experienced. A few hours from the western border of Montana lies The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State.

The Gorge

With a capacity of 27,500 attendees, this amphitheater has incredible views, on-site camping, and impressive acoustics.

We booked a camping space in advance and arrived in the early afternoon on the day of the concert. If I had to guess, somewhere between 5 and 10 thousand other campsites were occupied.

Camping at The Gorge

We were there to see Blink 182, and unsurprisingly, the show was sold out. When a lead singer comes out of retirement, you had better believe the band's next tour is going to be wild.

After two opening bands, Blink got on the stage as the sun was going down. The view was unbelievable. iPhone photos do not do it justice.

Sunset at The Gorge with Blink 182.

The venue has dozens of pop-up vendors inside the gates with food, beverages, and merchandise. The campground has a general store area that sells things like ice, beverages, and snacks. After the show, they have hot food vendors, as well. They also have water stations all over.

The best advice I can give is to bring shade and water. It was 98º the day that we were there and heat exhaustion is no joke.