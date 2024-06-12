Montana – Have You Tried This Crazy New Snack?

Last night, my friend and I found a delicious treat. According to the internet, these snacks have been around for a few years, but they've recently started trending on social media.

While perusing the frozen section of WinCo, we came across Outshine Mango with Tajin Frozen Fruit Bars. Color us intrigued. The flavor profile description reminded of us of a martini we both really like from Doc Harper's in Downtown Billings.



These popsicles combine the sweetness of mango with the tangy and spicy kick of Tajin seasoning, creating a unique and refreshing flavor. They're made with real mango puree and juice, and they are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, and flavors.



Tajín is a well-known Mexican seasoning made from a blend of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt, which adds a unique flavor to fruits and snacks. It is often sprinkled on fruit, vegetables, corn (no, corn is not a vegetable), and more.

A selling point for me was how low in calories these fruit bars are. One bar is only 60 calories. Finding healthy and refreshing treats is important to me, as I am trying to focus more on my health these days. I have a meal tracking app that rates the quality of foods that I enter, and it gives the Outshine Tajin bars a B grade. Not too shabby.

These fruit bars have been quite popular for their unique flavor profile, providing a mix of sweet, tangy, and spicy in every bite. They are available in packs of six and are a good source of Vitamin C.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM