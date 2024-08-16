Get To The Montana Fair Before It Ends
Have you made it to the Montana Fair yet? We checked it out last night, and had an amazing time. Something about the atmosphere just creates nostalgia and unfiltered joy.
My favorite entertainment, hands down, was the Stunt Dogs. We saw them perform last year, and could not wait to see them again. From high jumps to obstacle races, nothing brings more pleasure than watching canines do what they love.
Afterward, we had the opportunity to take a photo with 13-year-old Cricket.
She has retired from performing in the last year, but she still poses pretty for photos. We have a photo with her from last year, as well.
Another big draw for us was the irresistibly delicious It's Roasted food truck. That Dorito Elote Corn is what dreams are made of. Fortunately for all of us, their food truck is available outside of the fair, so we can eat it year-round.
We went for the dogs and corn but stayed for the games and rides. I always have to play the game that involves throwing a baseball at bottles. It's a great way to release pent-up aggression, and if you've got a decent arm, it is an easy way to win a cute stuffed animal.
We rode a few rides and only felt like death was imminent a couple of times.
Overall, it was an incredible evening. Tomorrow is the last day of the Montana Fair, so be sure to check it out before they head out!
LOOK: Montana Fair At Night Under The Lights
Gallery Credit: Josh Rath