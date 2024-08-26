Billings’ New Culinary Sensation: Crave Food Festival

I had the opportunity to attend the Crave Food Festival over the weekend and it was incredible. I fasted for the better portion of the day and made sure to hit up every station at the festival. It was a LOT of food. A lot of delicious food.

They had cute plastic wine glasses, a menu, and green reusable bags available at the gate. Both came in handy, as there were several beverage stations serving wine, cider, and beer, as well as swag available at some stations. I used my bag to carry around some stickers, a pizza cutter, and other swag.

Most of the vendors were from Billings, but there were a few from across Montana and Washington. They had a band on stage for the first hour or two, and then some Native American dancers performed.

The food was pretty mind-blowing. It appeared that some of the selections on the menu were incorrect, so I don't remember everything consumed. My absolute favorite dish was the tartare from Buffalo Block. Other dishes in the running for most delicious were the smoked turkey and gouda sliders from The Back Porch, the burrata and heirloom tomato salad from The Borscht Belt, and the chevre panna cotta from Bin 119.

It sounds like the organizers plan to bring this festival back to Billings in the future. I would encourage you to attend if you love your taste buds.