Upcoming Food Festival to Spice Up Billings

Food is my love language. So to say I'm excited about the upcoming Spokane-based food festival making its way to Billings is an understatement. Known for its mouthwatering array of culinary delights, this festival is set to bring the best of the Pacific Northwest’s vibrant food scene to our neck of the woods. Crave Food Festival will take place at ZooMT on August 24. Tickets will be $65 for all-you-can-eat and drink from 30 chefs and 20 additional vendors.

With the best food from regional and national chefs, the festival promises something for every palate. Expect a diverse range of cuisines, including fish and meat over an open flame, homemade ice creams, baked goods, seafood dishes, vegetarian dishes, ethnic foods, local produce-inspired foods, and one-bite tasters, the festival is sure to satisfy any craving. This isn’t just about grabbing a bite; it will be an immersive experience with live music.

What sets this festival apart is its community-focused approach. It’s not just a place to eat, but a celebration of local culture, bringing people together to enjoy great food in a fun, lively atmosphere. With live music, family-friendly activities, and plenty of seating areas, it’s the perfect spot for a weekend outing. Local eateries represented will include: Bin 119, Carver's Brazilian Steakhouse, Granite Peak, and La Taqueria.

So mark your calendars and come hungry! The Spokane-based food festival is set to serve up a feast that Billings won’t soon forget. Whether you’re a foodie at heart or just looking for a fun day out, this event is one you won’t want to miss.