The 10 Best MT Made Road Trip Snacks

It's road trip season! I spent the last five days road-tripping with stops in 6 cities across Montana and Washington. Much like most people, I have some go-to snacks to munch on the road. AirHeads Xtremes, Gardetto's, all the good stuff.

It made me wonder, what are some Montana-made snacks that would be good on the road? The Great Falls Tribune put together a list for us.

10. Flathead Lake Cheese

These Polson-based cheesemakers use local milk to make this flavorful cheese.

9. The Popcorn Colonel

This self-proclaimed American leader in gourmet popcorn is located in Great Falls. They offer over a dozen flavors, with a new featured flavor every month.

8. Caramel Cookie Waffles

This locally-owned shop in Billings brings a taste of the Netherlands to our great state. In my opinion, the best way to enjoy these cookies are to place them on top of a cup of coffee and let them soften.

7. Montana Crunch

This snack mix made by Cream of the West is made with rolled oats, barley flakes, dried cranberries, flaked coconut, and almond slivers. This delicious snack is created in Harlowton.

6. Moore Fry Pie

These are a bit harder to track down, but they can be purchased at Big Sky Grocery near Eddie's Corner in the town of Moore.

5. Celtic Sea Salt Caramel

Sold at Bequet Confections in Bozeman, these caramels are a salty, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth treat.

4. Sweet Garlic Pickles

Another treat from Bozeman, these pickles can be purchased at a number of grocery stores and farmer's markets across town.

3. Huckleberry Bear Claws

This sweet treat is made by a few different bakers across the state, take your pick and munch away.

2. Kracklin' Kamut

This salty and crunchy treat is made with wheat, safflower oil, and salt. Simple and delicious, it can be found in Big Sandy.

1. Hi-Country Beef Jerky

Absolutely my favorite snack on this list, Hi-Country makes some incredible beef jerky in Lincoln, Montana. Montana jerky is no joke. They make a ton of delicious flavors and are a staple of any good trip.

I think the best plan here is to take a road trip around the state of Montana to try each and every one of these snacks.