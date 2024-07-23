Fantastic Dog-Friendly Establishments In Billings

We’ve all been there: driving around, looking for a place to sit and relax with our four-legged friends. It can be surprisingly hard to find dog-friendly establishments in our area, taking into consideration that the American Veterinary Medical Association published a sourcebook showing that Montana has the second-highest dog ownership rate of any state. To make things a bit easier, I’ve compiled a list of businesses to support when you don’t want to leave your fur children at home.

Billings, Montana’s first built-from-the-ground-up brewery and taproom, Canyon Creek offers a dog-friendly atmosphere and close to twenty different beer recipes. On most weekends, you can find a food truck parked next to the brewery’s entrance.

It’s in the name, Black Dog Coffee House loves its furry patrons. From canine statues to a treat jar, this coffee shop embraces pet parent culture. They serve delicious Stumptown and Revel coffees at three convenient locations: 24th Street, Poly Drive, and 10th Avenue.

If you haven’t tried this new Mediterranean restaurant downtown, you absolutely need to. Their food is fresh and colorful, and they allow dogs on their patio. They have a wide array of options to fit any dietary restrictions.

Nestled in the heart of downtown, Bar MT has a patio that allows patrons to sit and drink in the company of their beloved furry friends. It is located in the historic building between The Depot and The Post, and is a charming spot to stop and relax for a few.

Perhaps not an establishment we can frequent, but certainly one of our favorite experiences of the summer, Rose Park Pool hosts an annual dog event the day after they close to the public. Dogs can swim and play, and local businesses provide tasty treats for your pooch.