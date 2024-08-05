Dogs Under the Stars: YVAS Hosts Outdoor Movie Night

On Friday evening, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter had a movie night under the Big Sky at Wilson Park in Billings. The event showcased the shelter's plan for its new facility, which will be located where Wilson Park is currently located. The city donated the location and the shelter is fundraising to offset the cost of the build.

Doors opened at 7 pm, and approximately 100 dogs and their humans showed up for the festivities. YVAS had a station for free dog dags, an area for merch, and a photo booth.

New tags for my boys. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM New tags for my boys.

They had several food trucks show up, and we were able to get some delicious food, free ice cream, and pupcorn for our doggos.

YUM! Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM YUM!

It was a hot day (over 103º), but the temperature cooled off nicely when the sun went down. By the time the movie started, it was the perfect temperature for sitting outside in summery clothes.

The dogs in attendance were mostly well-mannered. YVAS played Secret Life of Pets on a big, inflatable screen, and there were a few points where dogs were barking in the movie. A chorus of howls and barks would rise up from the attending dogs in these moments.

It was a really fun evening spent with fellow dog lovers. We really hope Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has a similar event again in the near future. Maybe we will break the world record of dogs watching a movie next time.

My handsome Bruce at the movie. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM My handsome Bruce at the movie.

