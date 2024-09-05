What Does Catnip Do To A Dog?

While catnip is often associated with cats, it can also have surprising benefits for dogs. This herb, known for its euphoric effects on felines, can offer a variety of advantages for your canine companion.

Catnip can help dogs relax and de-stress. Its calming properties can be particularly beneficial for dogs experiencing anxiety or fear, such as during thunderstorms or fireworks.

The calming effects of catnip can also lead to a more positive mood in dogs. Some owners report that their dogs become more playful and affectionate after consuming catnip.

My dogs are more than a little high-strung, so I've started implementing catnip into their diet. I will keep you posted on the progress.

Catnip has been shown to have digestive benefits for dogs. It can help stimulate the appetite and improve digestion, making it a potential aid for dogs with digestive issues. It can aid in alleviating minor digestive issues such as indigestion or gas. If your dog suffers from occasional stomach upset, a small amount of catnip can provide relief.

While catnip is generally safe for dogs, some dogs are allergic to it. So, be sure to monitor your dog if you start giving them catnip. Consult your veterinarian before adding it to your dog's diet if they are older or have pre-existing health concerns.