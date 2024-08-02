The Most Popular Dog Breed In MT Is Surprising

Dogs are an integral part of life in Montana. Many of us have at least one dog and some of us crazy people have three or more. For some of us, our pets are our favorite part of life. They bring us joy and comfort when we need it the most. When my best friend passed away a few months ago, my dogs were stuck to me like glue. I couldn't take an unsupervised breath, and I honestly didn't want to.

My shadows in the days after Krystal's passing. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM My shadows in the days after Krystal's passing.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

The relationship is mutually beneficial, when they are frightened by storms, fireworks, vacuums, plastic bags, or their own reflection, I am their safe haven.

Three terrified dogs trying to melt their bodies into mine when the thunder is too loud. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Three terrified dogs trying to melt their bodies into mine when the thunder is too loud.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

When they think they need more treats than they've received in a day, I provide them. When they get muddy paws (daily), I wipe them off. When they demand a ball be thrown, I toss it. Maybe it's not so mutually beneficial, after all. They seem to be getting the better deal.

When one treat simply is not enough. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM When one treat simply is not enough.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

All that to say, dogs are great. Most of us agree. As it turns out, Spot Pet Insurance did a study on the most popular dogs in every state. I would hazard a guess that their sample size is not spectacular, as it's likely based on their customers alone. According to their research, the most popular dog breed in Montana is the Labrador Retriever. The second-most popular breed is the German Shepherd.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Being a dog-crazed woman who pets every canine she comes into contact with, I'd challenge their research and suggest that some sort of cattle dog is the most popular breed in Montana. Those of us who own cattle dogs just don't have insurance through their company.