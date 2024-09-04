Dog Owners: An Event You Don&#8217;t Want To Miss!

Dog Owners: An Event You Don’t Want To Miss!

Credit: Canva

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at the Annual Dog Day of Summer at Rose Park Pool! On August 20th, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the pool will open exclusively for your furry friends to enjoy a refreshing swim before the summer season ends.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
Dog Day at the Rose Pool is a fun event for the whole family. It is a great way to cool off on a hot summer day and let your furry friend enjoy some time in the pool. My dogs and I have attended many times in the past, and it's such a pleasure to be around all of those fun-loving pooches.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
This event is great socialization for your pups. They can run and play with other dogs or swim after balls, whatever their hearts desire. They are likely to be exhausted when they get home.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be giving out pup cups at the event, according to Derek Wulf, their Humane Outreach Coordinator.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
For just $4 per dog, you can let your pup splash, play, and cool down in a fun, safe environment. It’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer while giving your dog a day to remember. Don’t miss out on this pawsome event!

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
For details, visit the event page.

