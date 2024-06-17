Billings Buzz: Events You Can’t Miss This Weekend!

This weekend, Billings is buzzing with a variety of exciting events. From car shows to art fairs, there's something for everyone to enjoy on June 22. Here's a roundup of what's happening around town.

11 a.m. - Rollerz Only Car Show at South Park

Start your day at South Park with the Rollerz Only Car Show, beginning at 11 a.m. This event is a must-see for car enthusiasts, showcasing an impressive collection of classics. With music, food vendors, games, and an array of stunning vehicles, it's a perfect way to kick off your Saturday.

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Toucan Gallery Grand Opening at 1002 2nd Ave N.

Art lovers will be thrilled with the grand opening of Toucan Gallery at 1002 2nd Avenue North. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., explore a mix of artwork from local and regional artists. The gallery promises a vibrant atmosphere where creativity and community come together, making it an ideal spot to discover new art and support local talent.

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Billings Pride Festival at Skypoint

Celebrate diversity and inclusion at the Billings Pride Festival from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. This lively event will feature a parade, live performances, vendors, and plenty of family-friendly activities. It's a fantastic opportunity to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community and enjoy a day filled with love, acceptance, and entertainment. There will be an afterparty for adults only from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. under Skypoint.

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Nest Fest Grizzly Goat Obstacle Course at North Park

For those seeking adventure, Nest Fest at North Park offers a unique Grizzly Goat Obstacle Course from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is perfect for families and individuals looking to challenge themselves and have fun in the great outdoors. With various obstacles to conquer, it's a great way to stay active and enjoy the outdoors

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum SummerFair at MetraPark

Be sure to visit the Yellowstone Art Museum SummerFair at MetraPark from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. This fair features an array of local artists, craftspeople, and food vendors. It's an excellent chance to purchase unique handmade items, enjoy delicious food, and appreciate the artistic talent that Billings has to offer.

Plan Your Day

With so many events happening, it's easy to plan a full day of activities in Billings. Be sure to plan your day, so you have a chance to experience each of these events.

Whether you're a local or just visiting, this weekend promises a day packed with excitement and diverse activities. Don't miss out on the opportunity to explore and enjoy all that Billings has to offer!

Burn The Point 2023 Car Show in Billings, Montana Gallery Credit: Josh Rath, TSM