Inked for a Cause: How We Got Tattooed for Shelter Pets

We love animals here at Townsquare Media and we REALLY love shelter animals. All three of my crazy dogs were rescued. I love finding fun and unique ways to support the rescues in my area.

This last weekend, Forget Me Not Tattoo in Billings partnered with Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for a flash tattoo fundraiser. What exactly is a flash tattoo fundraiser? Well, the tattoo artists at FMNT volunteered their time to come up with approximately 50 designs and tattoo them on a first-come, first-served basis.

The designs. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM / Canva The designs.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM / Canva loading...

My friend and I decided we wanted to be a part of this extremely cool event, so we packed up our camp chairs and arrived about two hours before the shop opened. By the time we arrived, there as already a line formed outside the front door. We ended up being the 15th and 16th people in line.

Lizzie and Jaci waiting. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Lizzie and Jaci waiting.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

It was announced that they would only be able to accommodate 50 people, and unfortunately, had to turn away some hopeful body art and shelter pet enthusiasts. Even after capping their capacity for the day, it sounded like the artists would be working late into the day.

The line stretched well into the parking lot. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM The line stretched well into the parking lot.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

When the doors opened, we were able to sign in, and then it was time for more waiting. The shop had arranged for a taco truck to be in the parking lot for hungry customers.

My friend and I happened to love the same design, so our fundraiser tattoos became friendship tattoos, as well. We both had ours placed on our right forearms but at different heights.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

Overall, it was a very worthwhile experience. I received a pretty new piece of body art while supporting one of my favorite causes.

If you want to support your local shelter without making any permanent changes to your body, they are always looking for pet food, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and more.