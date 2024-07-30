Paws and Motion Pictures: An Attempt to Break the World Record

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is hosting an event this weekend called Movie at the Bark.

Date: August 2, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Location: Wilson Park

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Wilson Park will host an extraordinary event as our community attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the most dogs at a movie screening. Dog lovers from all over are invited to join this fun and record-breaking night under the stars.

What to Expect

There will be fun for the whole family. Enjoy the movie "Secret Life Of Pets," which is perfect for all ages, both human and canine. Local food trucks will be selling delicious bites.

Be part of history! Official adjudicators will be present to count the number of dogs in attendance and verify our attempt to break the record.

Join the Fun

Whether you're a dog owner or a dog lover, this is an event you won't want to miss. Let's come together to celebrate our furry friends and set a new world record. Mark your calendars and bring your furry friends to Wilson Park on August 2nd for a night of paws, (hopefully) popcorn, and record-breaking fun!

Support what YVAS is doing in our community and have a great time doing so.