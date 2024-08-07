This Arachnid Might Be More Common In MT Than Expected

I do not like spiders. Most days you can call me Lara Croft, Spider Hunter. So, when a big, orange spider moved in next to my back door, I was surprised to find myself becoming invested in her life.

I was pretty sure she was an orb weaver, so I sent a photo to my friend who is a wildlife biologist, and she agreed. I decided to name her Matilda. I am now inexplicably concerned with her wellbeing and have learned so much about these arachnids.

Orb weaver spiders, recognized by their intricate web patterns and vibrant colors, play a crucial role in maintaining a balanced ecosystem. One of the most significant benefits of having an orb weaver near your back door is its ability to control pest populations. These spiders are natural predators of common pests such as mosquitoes, flies, and moths. By capturing and consuming these insects, orb weavers help reduce the number of unwanted bugs around your home, contributing to a more pleasant outdoor experience.

Additionally, orb weavers are generally harmless to humans. Unlike some other spider species, orb weavers are not aggressive and their bites are typically mild, causing minimal discomfort if they occur at all. This makes them safe neighbors, especially if you have pets or children who might accidentally come into contact with them.

In her hidey-hole after a pretty wild storm.

Observing an orb weaver build and maintain its web can be a fascinating and educational experience. It offers a unique glimpse into the natural world and promotes a better understanding of the delicate balance within ecosystems.

Having an orb weaver spider near your back door offers natural pest control, safety, and educational opportunities, making these arachnids a surprisingly welcome addition.