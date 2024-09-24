Moving Across The Country: A Trek

In the next month, I will be moving all the way from Billings, Montana to Atlanta, Georgia. Now, I have moved over 20 times in my life, from in-town moves to cross-country treks. This is going to be a big one.

Here's the best advice I can find on how to successfully move with as little stress as possible.

Start by creating a timeline. Break down tasks week by week leading up to the move, so you're not left scrambling at the last minute. Begin packing the least-used items first—think seasonal clothes or decorative pieces—and save daily essentials for the final days. Don’t forget to label your boxes clearly; noting not just what’s inside but also the room they belong to will save you hours of confusion when unpacking.

Decluttering is another essential step. I am in purge mode right now. Moving is a great opportunity to get rid of items you no longer use or need. Sort your belongings into “keep,” “donate,” and “trash” piles, and aim to lighten your load before the movers arrive. This also means fewer things to pack, which can cut down on moving costs.

It's also important to contact your utility companies ahead of time to schedule service transfers or cancellations. Make sure to change your address with the post office and update it with banks, subscription services, and any other important accounts.

Lastly, plan for a moving day survival kit—include snacks, toiletries, chargers, and anything else you might need immediately upon arrival. With a little foresight and organization, you’ll be ready to enjoy your new home stress-free!