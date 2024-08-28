Breaking the Stigma: Overdose Awareness Week

Saturday, August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and we are in the midst of Overdose Awareness Week. The focus of this initiative is to raise awareness of overdose and the prevention solutions that exist.

Many have experienced the heartbreak that comes after losing a loved one to an overdose. My family is no exception. It is hard. It is confusing. It feels senseless.

There is a lot of stigma around substance use. Some families hide it, some publicly shame those who struggle with it. We can do better. We can accept people for who they are and provide resources to help them.

I have a family member who has stolen from their own parents to fuel their addiction, another who has gone missing with no explanation, and another who has never had a place to live of their own.

The methods that we have used to approach substance use have not worked. Compassion must replace the degradation we place on individuals who are struggling.

Overdose Awareness Day is a global event aimed at raising awareness about overdose, reducing the stigma associated with drug-related deaths, and acknowledging the grief felt by families and friends who have lost loved ones. The primary goals of Overdose Awareness Day include: raising awareness, honoring victims, reducing stigma, promoting prevention, and advocating for change.

The day serves as a call to action to save lives and change the conversation around drug use and overdose. Be a part of the change and host an event, volunteer time and resources, or raise awareness. Show people that you care and that your empathy leads to action.