Hot Tips For Fearful MT Dogs

'Tis the season for terrified dogs. Thunder, fireworks, and any other big booms scare the bejesus out of my sweet boys. While I have yet to find something that is one hundred percent effective at calming them, I have found a number of things that help make things tolerable.

First things first, make sure your pet has identification. Get them microchipped, make sure your chip information is correct, and have an updated tag on their collar. I take it a step further and have a GPS tracking device on their collar, that way I can chase them down myself.

Be sure to let them out for a potty break before the loud noises start. When I see a storm coming, I always let them outside before it hits. Sometimes thunder never comes, but I'd rather be prepared. Unfortunately, one of mine is even scared of strong wind, so if it's blowing, he won't go potty at all. Do not leave them outside when the bangs start.

Three scared boys, hiding under, behind, and on top of their human. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Three scared boys, hiding under, behind, and on top of their human.

Be sure to have some background noise going inside your home in preparation. Having music or some other steady stream of sound will help to muffle the noise outside. If possible, put as much covering on your windows as possible, this will also help muffle the sound.

Compression has been proven to assist with anxiety in both pets and humans. Tight hugs and weighted blankets have been shown to help humans get through their most anxious moments. The same can be said for dogs. I've tried wrapping ace bandages around my most anxious dog, but I finally caved and bought him a Thunder Shirt. It wraps around the dog and fastens securely, giving the needed compression.

Theo with terror in his eyes, wearing his shirt. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Theo with terror in his eyes, wearing his shirt.

If these options do not seem to help, medication like Trazedone is a great choice. Go to your vet well in advance of the holiday for a prescription. I have tried a few different medications with my boys, and they've all made them sick...so it doesn't work for us.

Mostly, I just snuggle with them and hope for the best.