The Top 5 Highest Quality Bottled Water Brands In MT

I try not to drink bottled water. It's expensive, creates waste, and sometimes it tastes funny. Sometimes drinking bottled water is necessary. I get dehydrated so easily, so I need several bottles of water for every road trip, camping excursion, or softball tournament in which I participate.

When I do have to drink store-bought water, I want it to be the best. How do we know what the best is? Insider Monkey figured that out for us. They compiled the top 5 bottled water companies from which to choose.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

This brand is based in Italy and has a natural source that filters the water over the course of 14 years. It is sold in both plastic and glass bottles, with a variety of sizes.

Evian is a natural spring water sold around the world in plastic bottles. This French company sources its water from a spring discovered in 1789. The spring naturally filters the water over the course of 15 years.

This company, based in Hawaii, sells naturally alkaline water. They are different from the other alkaline water on the market because theirs is naturally alkaline, rather than being made alkaline in a lab. Waiakea is also so much more than just a water brand. The company sells coffee in addition to its volcanic water.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Essentia is a purified water with highly ionized alkaline water. I, personally, would not have added it to this list of naturally sourced waters, but it is what it is.

The top pick for high-quality bottled water is Fiji. This company began distribution from its natural sources in 1996 and has become one of the most popular choices of bottled water. Much like other brands in this list, it is slowly filtered by volcanic rock, creating a refreshing natural taste.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Yahoo News compiled a list of 15 top brands of high-quality bottled water if you'd like to check them all out.

For a fun treat, check out Martin Riese, the top water sommelier in the world on TikTok: