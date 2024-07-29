Hands-Down, The Best Salad In Billings

You might think you know where the best salad in Billings is, but chances are...you're wrong. Kidding, obviously, what someone considers "best" is subjective. I recently found a salad that you should at least try.

Me ordering a salad at a restaurant is extremely rare. I am not one of those "salad girls." If someone else is going to be making my meal, I want it to be something I couldn't easily make myself. Also, it irrationally bothers me that people immediately assume a salad is healthy.

Last weekend, a friend and I went out for lunch and the people next to us were eating salads. The dressing was extremely potent and smelled SO good, so my friend and I both ordered our own salads.

This weekend, I was craving that salad. So, we went again, and my friend ordered the same one as me because she'd experienced salad envy during our previous visit.

So, what is this mystery salad and where did I get it? It was the Burrata Salad from City Vineyard. Ingredients include burrata cheese, marinated cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, mixed greens, and baguettes. I added prosciutto to it, and WOW was it great. The menu doesn't say, but I'm fairly certain it has a balsamic drizzle on top.

Simply the best. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Simply the best.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

This salad was the perfect combination of salty and sweet. I honestly want to go there right now and order it again. I highly recommend that you try it.