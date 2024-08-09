Most Popular Houseplants In Montana

I just recently embarked on my plant ownership journey. Someday, you might be able to call me the crazy dog and plant lady. I welcome that day with open arms.

Indoor plants are an asset to any home, they can improve air quality, assist with dry skin, and boost moods. They can even help with the reduction of anxiety and stress.

Everyone I know owns a spider plant. My own mother, who can't keep anything green alive for more than a week, had one throughout my childhood. Not only are they cool looking, they make great toys for cats.

Succulent

Ok, so I didn't find an article to back this up, but I feel like everyone owns a succulent. My first plant was a succulent (I named him Lenny) because they're very difficult to kill. I knew that it would be the perfect plant to forget to water...which I knew would happen.

Snake plants are so cool looking. This is the next one I want, for sure. Their leaves are so glorious and tall. They're dressed to impress.

Ferns are so cool looking and are pretty resilient. Every time I see a fern, I think of how my great-grandma used to eat fiddlehead ferns on a regular basis. She was a cook at a survival training camp or something? I'm not sure, but it was a whole thing. She cooked with cattails and dandelions, too.

This one is funny, I mean, it makes sense, but it's funny to me. Montanans are known to grow an herb more than nearly every other plant out there. Sounds like us!

Quick Tips

Remember - it is always better to under-water than over-water. Over-watering is death to a plant. One rookie mistake is to repot a plant as soon as you bring it home, the poor plant is already in enough shock, so let it be for a bit.