How Many Olympic Gold Medalists Hail From MT?

The Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Paris do not start until tomorrow, but the games have already begun. In fact, I am watching Women's Handball on my iPad as I type. Watching these athletes fulfill their Olympic dreams always makes me emotional, even though they are all complete strangers.

However, these athletes are not strangers to every one. Montana has produced 5 Olympic gold medalists. Who are these remarkable athletes?

Jean Harlow set the stage in 1960, capturing gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the Rome Olympics. Hailing from Billings, she demonstrated incredible speed and teamwork, helping her relay team to victory.

Doug Schwab followed in her footsteps, claiming gold in wrestling at the 2004 Athens Olympics. A native of Great Falls, his technical prowess and indomitable spirit on the mat earned him the top spot, making him a hometown hero and an inspiration for young wrestlers across the state.

In the winter sports arena, Tommy Moe, from Missoula, won two gold medals in alpine skiing at the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics. His victories in the downhill and super-G events showcased his remarkable skill and fearlessness, solidifying his status as one of the greatest skiers of his generation.

Heather McPhie, another Winter Olympian from Bozeman, secured gold in mogul skiing at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. McPhie's flair and precision on the slopes made her a standout performer, and her triumph added another chapter to Montana's Olympic legacy.

Finally, Bradley Wiggins, though primarily known for his British roots, has a deep connection to Montana. He won gold in cycling at the 2012 London Olympics, and his time spent training in our mountainous terrain played a crucial role in his success.

Five might not be a large number of gold medalists, but at least we have more than North Dakota...they have zero.