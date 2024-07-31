Olympic Champions of Quirky Talents: What’s Your Gold Medal?

I saw a meme recently that said, "Things I'd win a gold medal at if they were Olympic sports: Overthinking, anxiety, watching an entire season of a show in one sitting, buying myself things I don't need, leaving multiple water bottles on my nightstand."

That made me wonder. What are YOU better at than anyone else in the world? Are you the world's greatest pancake flipper? Can you hold your own on a pair of snowshoes? Are you exceptional at creating spreadsheets? Have you spent more time worrying than anyone else on earth?

There are endless opportunities to be the best in the world. I think, personally, I might be the world's best strange location napper. I will nap anywhere. I have napped anywhere. My mom once said, "If I had a nickel for all of the weird places I've seen you napping, I'd be rich." She's not wrong. She would have AT LEAST ten dollars. Sounds like some generational wealth to me.

I have napped at my desk, in my car, on bus station floors, at concerts, during softball tournaments, at restaurants, in waiting rooms, and so much more.

I don't know how we judge this skill. Maybe we receive a point for each strange location and half a point for miscellaneous acquaintance's homes?

I really should start bringing my hammock everywhere with me, it would make all of the random naps a bit more comfortable.

At which hobby or habit do you dominate?