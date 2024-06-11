What State Do Montanans Think Is The Ugliest?

A Beautiful Place

We are so lucky to live in a state like Montana. Montana is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, which is characterized by a diverse landscape that offers a variety of breathtaking sights and experiences. From Glacier National Park to the Badlands, we are surrounded by nature's best.

Each season in Montana brings its own unique beauty, from vibrant wildflowers in spring and lush green landscapes in summer to colorful foliage in autumn and snow-covered mountains in winter.

The combination of these natural features, along with our commitment to preserving our state's wild and unspoiled character, makes Montana a place of exceptional beauty. We are spoiled, and we know it.

The Ugliest State

So, what state do we look down on the most for its lack of beauty? Do we consider Louisiana with its swamps to be the ugliest? What about Nevada and it's...nothing?

No, it seems the answer lies right next door to us. According to Instagrammer @mattsurelee, Montanans consider North Dakota to be the ugliest state.

The term "ugly" is highly subjective and can vary greatly depending on personal preferences and perspectives. The factors that might lead some Montanans to view North Dakota as less visually appealing compared to other regions likely include the flat terrain, sparse vegetation, and prominence of oil rigs.

Some Perspective

If you check out Matt's map, you'll notice that Montana is not a state that anyone deems ugly. Let us count ourselves lucky to live in such a beautiful place.