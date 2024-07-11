Does Montana Understand Social Justice?

What Is Social Justice?

Interesting fact, social justice is a major at a number of universities. Students working toward a degree in this major often study race, discrimination, health care systems, education, politics, criminal justice, social work, and more.

Ok, Cool, But What Does Social Justice Mean?

Oxford Reference defines social justice as, "the objective of creating a fair and equal society in which each individual matter, their rights are recognized and protected, and decisions are made in ways that are fair and honest."

Well, that sounds a bit like something written in the Declaration of Independence almost 250 years ago. Was the United States founded in part on the idea of social justice? Perhaps. Some consider the terms "social justice" and "justice" to be synonymous.

In What Way Does It Apply Today?

Social justice in our present society looks like people loving their neighbors and helping their communities grow. The first step toward advancing social justice is researching the issues. In Montana, some of the top demographics that need help but struggle to receive it include the elderly, veterans, low-income families, and persons with disabilities.

How Can Someone Make A Difference?

They can check their beliefs. Our society is full of judgment toward individuals who come from different backgrounds, ethnicities, and religions.

They can volunteer for and participate in their community. Find events and groups with the same passion for a fair and equitable society.

They can be a voice in rooms where others are not permitted. Those with larger platforms can educate others on the importance of justice in our society.

If we're not moving forward, we might as well be moving backward.