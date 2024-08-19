“It Ends With Us”: A Missed Opportunity to Tell a Powerful Story

The movie "It Ends With Us" did not hit home as expected. The book was a spectacular commentary on domestic violence and the survivors of such atrocities. The movie? Not so much. It seemed to gloss over the abuse and spent more time developing the love stories.

The film adaption failed to capture the emotional depth and complexity of the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. Of course, a movie is never as good as the book, because so much needs to be cut out in order to fit into the allotted time. With this film, it seemed to oversimplify the story, glossing over the nuanced portrayal of domestic abuse and the difficult choices the characters faced.

The film adaption of "It Ends With Us" didn't do justice to survivors of domestic violence. It lacked the raw, unflinching portrayal that the book provided. Hoover's novel is honest and gut-wrenching. The book's depiction of an abusive relationship highlights the emotional turmoil and difficult decisions that survivors face. The book resonated deeply with those of us who have survived similar situations. It validated our pain and struggles. It made us weep unapologetically.

In contrast, the movie seemed to downplay these crucial aspects. It felt sanitized. It was less impactful and less reflective of the real-life complexities of domestic abuse. The emotional gravity of the novel was lost in translation, leaving us with a version of the story that felt superficial and less authentic.

The film's approach could easily perpetuate harmful misconceptions about abuse. It could lead to oversimplification of the reasons why victims stay in or leave abusive relationships. By not fully exploring the psychological and emotional challenges faced by survivors, the movie missed an opportunity to raise awareness and foster a deeper understanding of domestic violence. This disconnect between the novel’s intent and the film’s execution did a disservice to the important and sensitive subject matter at its core.

The filmmakers were given an unbelievable opportunity to create meaningful conversation around domestic violence, and they should have been more mindful of the way the approached the subject.