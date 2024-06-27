Is Voter Turnout Directly Correlated to Education?

I was reading a study earlier that related each state's patriotism to their military enlistment and voter turnout. I have spent a lot of time traveling and have spent a great deal of time in states like Alabama and Louisiana, where I would say people are very "gung-ho" about America. Those very states were near the bottom of the list of patriotic states, which surprised me. I saw that their voter turnout was extremely low, which made me start wondering if there was a correlation between voter turnout and education, as I am painfully aware of how poor the education system is in those states.

According to World Population Review and Wallet Hub, it looks like there is likely some relationship between the level of education and presence at the polls.

Here are the top ten in each category.

How interesting. Of these ten, six states are in both categories.

Here are the bottom ten states in regard to voter turnout and education.

There are five matching states at the bottom of both categories.

A more thorough study would need to be performed to confidently determine whether or not education impacts an individual's likelihood to vote. At first glance, the two factors certainly appear to be related.