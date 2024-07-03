Union Jack & Aussie Mates: An Ironic 4th

The Fourth of July used to be one of my favorite holidays. Then I got dogs. Now the entire week before and after is monopolized by Thunder Vests, CBD treats, and cuddles. So this year, I am having an in-home ironic celebration.

How does one celebrate the U.S. with irony, you might ask? Well, for starters, there will be no parade or fireworks display attendance. You'll catch me next to the pool hanging out with an Australian friend while the sun is out. I'm thinking a German beer might hit the spot as a poolside accompaniment.

In my outfit planning for the day, I remembered a band teeshirt in my closet with the Union Jack displayed prominently across it. Perfect.

On the menu, we have Cottage Pie, which is like Shepherd's Pie but made with beef instead of lamb. Honestly, I called the dish with beef "Shepherd's Pie" for years but a friend let me know last week that it's actually called "Cottage Pie." You learn something new every day.

Lastly, we will be watching something foreign. My partner has suggested that we watch a Japanese horror flick, but I am a bit of a weenie. He might be able to convince me, we shall see.

Maybe if the United States' favorite pastime ceases to be shooting off their own fingers with explosives, then I'll rejoin society on an Independence Day in the future...but for now, my loyalty lies with my sweet, scared puppies.