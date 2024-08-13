Montana’s Summer Hangover: A Warm Start to Fall

Fall may be on its way, but Montana's summer heat is sticking around a little longer. Expect above-average temperatures well into September, especially in the eastern plains and mountain valleys. While the rest of the country might be gearing up for cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice, Montanans will still be enjoying summer vibes. October will bring some relief, but don’t be surprised if warmer days linger a bit longer than usual. Keep those summer clothes handy!

Montanans know the feeling all too well: summer seems to linger like a stubborn grizzly, refusing to relinquish its grip on the landscape. Crisp air, cozy scarves, and pumpkin spice dreams often feel like distant memories as September temperatures flirt with July highs.

Unfortunately, this year's forecast is no exception. According to the Weather Channel, Montana can expect to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures throughout September and October. While we crave the golden hues of fall foliage and the comforting chill in the air, it looks like we’ll be trading in our flannels for tank tops once again.

So, while the rest of the country might be bundled up, we'll be making the most of our extended summer. Whether it’s hiking, camping, or simply soaking up the sunshine, let's enjoy this unexpected Indian summer. After all, Montana’s beauty shines even brighter under a warm autumn sky.

But fear not, fall enthusiasts! Cooler temperatures and vibrant foliage will arrive eventually. Until then, let’s savor these extra days of summer.