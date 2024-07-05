Safety First, Fun Next: Places Perfect for Solo Adventures

Safe Places For Outdoor Activities In Billings

Over the weekend, a girlfriend and I spent some outdoor time with our doggos. On our way back to the car, a woman from out of town stopped us to ask about the area. She wanted to know if it was a safe place to be walking alone.

We assured her that it was and started naming off other safe areas in town. I realized that we have visitors here all of the time and they would have no way of knowing where to spend time in the sun. So here are some recommendations.

Phipps Park

Our weekend excursion was at Phipps Diamond X Park, which is a pretty undeniably safe place to spend time out of doors. It is a bit outside of town and near some very nice neighborhoods. There are a bunch of trails in the area, allowing visitors to put in as many miles as their hearts desire.

Skyline

The next on the list is Skyline Trail on the Rims. It connects Swords Park and Zimmerman Trail. They recently repaved the trail, added mileage signs, and created new parking areas. It's a beautiful view of the city. I would suggest avoiding the area after the sun goes down.

Norm's

One of my absolute favorite places to walk is Norm's Island. We take the dogs out and do a loop around the island. The full loop is just over a mile and a half with views of the beautiful Yellowstone River. It is an off-leash dog area, so it is a wonderful experience for both human and canine.

Shiloh

I don't have a photo of this area, but the Shiloh Conservation Area seems to be fairly safe with a number of trails to choose from.

Canyon Creek

If you want to be outside but don't want to exert a lot of energy, the best place to go is Canyon Creek Brewery. They have a very comfortable pet-friendly patio and delicious brews. There is often a food truck parked outside, too!

Admittedly, I take at least one of my dogs almost everywhere, so that adds to the feeling of safety. I would still recommend carrying safety items any time you go somewhere alone.

