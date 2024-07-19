Tampons Are Toxic? Tried And True Alternatives

Big news in the world of feminine hygiene this last week. Studies have shown that tampons contain arsenic, lead, and other toxic metals.

This is not the first time tampons have come under the microscope, toxic shock syndrome was discovered in the 1970s. TSS is a rare but deadly condition caused by a toxin released by bacteria. It was 6 to 12 times more prevalent in the 1970s and 1980s than it is today.

We have suspected since this discovery that these products might have more lingering effects, so manufacturers have come up with a variety of alternatives. Over the years, I have tried them all.

Disposable Pads

We have all tried these, most likely before ever using a tampon. They contain a lot of the same materials as tampons, and disposing of them is wasteful.

Menstrual Cup

This was the first product I tried. It was long-lasting, comfortable, and fairly clean. There's a nub at the bottom of the cup to aid in gripping. The biggest problem with the menstrual cups and discs is that the suction while removing them can pull out an IUD. It is for this reason that I cannot use these products, myself, but they are a great option.

Menstrual Disc

The menstrual disc is really similar to a cup but is a bit more difficult to remove. I did not like this product at all, because it got really messy for me. I tried using gloves to make it less messy, but it just didn't seem worth it. The really great thing about a disc is that it can help alleviate cramps.

Period Panties

These are easily found in big box stores in typical clothing sizes. They are extremely absorbent, and washable. The only problem I really had with them was the bulkiness. The panties weren't very comfortable and felt very visible.

My Favorite: Reusable Pads

This product is the winner. The pads are extremely absorbent and snap around your existing underwear. I can wear one pad all day and one pad at night. It is amazing. They are washable and comfortable. I would suggest rinsing them out and washing them in a load by themselves.